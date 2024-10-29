Warm days continue ahead of Halloween PM rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures look to stay above average for the next 7-9 days, but at least some rain could come along with it.

TUESDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs right back in the middle 80s and a slight south to southeast breeze by afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and relatively pleasant with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: While most will stay dry, a random shower or two could show up by mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

THU/FRI: Halloween starts dry, but areas of rain and embedded storms look to overspread the region by late afternoon into the evening hours. A few storms could become locally stronger, but organized severe weather is not expected. If we’re lucky, some rain will linger through the late night hours into early Friday…giving us the chance to see more than half an inch of needed rainfall. Regardless, clouds are likely to linger through much of Friday as our front stalls. This will knock highs into the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will recover quickly back to the 80s w/a mix of sun & clouds.