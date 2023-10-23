Warm days, pleasant nights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Benign, warm weather continues for most of the week.

MONDAY: Filtered sun with high clouds continues today, but highs should still reach the lower 80s by afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight with passing clouds.

REST OF WEEK: Daytime highs stay in the 80s each day with overnight lows generally in the 50s to near 60 degrees. There are no significant rain chances in the next 7 days.

LONG RANGE: A fairly strong front is set to move through the Southeast early next week. This is likely to usher in substantially cooler air just in time for Halloween…stay tuned as we get closer!