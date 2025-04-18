Warm Easter weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures take hold for the entire Easter weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs easily reaching the middle to possibly upper 80s by afternoon. South wind gusts up to 25 mph will be likely as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A slight breeze will stick around overnight with lows only dropping to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Warm weather continues as highs remain in the upper 80s Saturday. Easter Sunday looks generally dry with highs dropping back a few degrees into the low/mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms are likely at times Monday, but no severe weather is expected. Scattered showers will continue through mid-week w/near-average temps.