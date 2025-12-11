Warm Friday, cold Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much warmer afternoon temps to finish up the week. By the end of our weekend, may need to crank the heat up in the house.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another mostly clear and chilly night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Here comes a warm up! Ending the week with afternoon highs expected to reach the low to middle 60s. Gradually throughout the day, clouds will increase in quantity with added moisture from the wind pulling North from the Gulf. Overnight lows stay chilly in the middle to upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be a comfortable day in terms of temperatures, expecting the upper 50s. There will be an isolated chance for rain throughout the evening. Lows will fall close to freezing to start Sunday. It will not get much warmer by the afternoon, only reaching the upper 30s! Get your layers ready!