Warm & Humid Day Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A calm night will lead to another warm and humid day for Tuesday, before storm chances increase the rest of this week.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will look to continue to decrease for most of the night before building back up just prior to sunset. Lows will be mild, only dropping down to 60.

TUESDAY: Very similar to Monday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 80s. A little muggier as dew points will increase into the mid 60s this time around. Rain chances look to increase from Monday, but still overall a very isolated setup during the afternoon with most staying dry.

STORM CHANCES INCREASE: Rain chances look to increase starting on Wednesday and through the rest of the week. This is very good news considering the drought conditions we have for much of the area! Thursday and Late Saturday night/Sunday morning looks to be the best two times for the most widespread impacts for rain and storms.