Warm, humid, & stormy

SUMMARY: We’re now in the dead of summer and it’s looking and feeling like it for sure. Expect daily rain and storm chances along with plenty of humidity. By the weekend we may have a few storm complexes come in from the northwest along with heat indices 100-105°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and muggy. A few showers and storms could linger during the night. Lows in the low to mid 70s with light wind.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain and storms. The chance of rain is high at about 70%. Some spots may see some locally heavy downpours along with lightning. Cooler highs in the mid 80s are likely.

WEDNESDAY: Lows 70s with a chance for a shower or storm.

THURSDAY: Highs around 90 with a 50% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Warm and steamy with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100-105+ range. The pattern is conducive for a few storm complexes that may roll down from the Plains from time to time. Those could be wind and rain producers if they do pan out. It’s sometime we’ll be watching.

