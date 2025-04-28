Warm & humid trend this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are entering the last few days of April, and we are ending on a warm note! A building ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry to begin the week with rain chances on the way towards the latter half of the work week.

TONIGHT: Some of us saw a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which had gusty winds and small hail. Rain activity will wind down throughout the rest of tonight, and we will be left with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be mild with most places hovering into the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Summer preview. It’ll be warm and muggy with high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s area wide. We will have a mixture of sun and clouds tomorrow with no rain expected.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warm and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week. We look to stay dry until about midweek, with the best rain and thunderstorm coverage at this point coming through Thursday.