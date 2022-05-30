Warm, increasingly humid start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increasing humidity highlights the start of the week. Higher rain chances are set to return Thursday.

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sun and scattered clouds are in store today with just a small chance of a brief afternoon shower. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a steady south breeze.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather continues to close out May and bring in June. Highs each day will be near 90 degrees with a few afternoon downpours possible.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A weakening front will approach from the north and likely set off scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon on Thursday. Said front should become more diffuse Friday, but it could still focus isolated storms Friday afternoon. Highs should scale back into the 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Agatha (in the eastern Pacific) should make landfall Monday night as a category 3 storm in central Mexico. Rapid weakening is forecast, but parts of the remnant low pressure could spin up in the southern or southwestern Gulf later in the week. Most computer models want to drift whatever low forms to the northeast, away from the central Gulf Coast.