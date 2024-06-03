Warm, muggy air continues with daily rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather stays warm & humid for most of the week. While daily rain chances will stick around, no day looks like a washout.

MONDAY: Isolated to scattered downpours and a few storms will pop up in the afternoon with generally slow movement. Highs should top out in the 80s, stopping short of 90 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll be watching upstream developments closely as storms over Arkansas/Oklahoma could congeal and surge toward parts of Mississippi in the evening. Exactly how this unfolds remains uncertain, but a few instances of damaging wind could accompany the strongest storms after sunset.

REST OF WEEK: Scattered storms continue through Tue/Wed, mainly during the afternoon. Things heat up a bit more ahead of a front Thursday into the low 90s, but we should see some drier air and weather move in Friday and for most of the weekend.