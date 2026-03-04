Warm Once Again! Iso. Storms Possible After Sunset

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Much of the same conditions from Tuesday will maintain for Wednesday! Humidity will increase starting on Friday setting the stage for a stormy weekend.

TODAY: Cloud cover early will decrease down to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs once again reaching right around 80. One thing of note, a slight chance of storms is possible this evening and tonight. This will mainly be for areas out to the west, along I-55.

TONIGHT: After some slight shower and storm chances early, we will be left with partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the night. Lows will drop down only into the upper 50s!

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Moisture will increase a good bit starting on Friday with dewpoints reaching the mid 60s! Unfortunately this weekend is looking to be a wet one as both Saturday and Sunday are the best chances to see widespread showers and thunderstorms.