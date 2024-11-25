Warm start to Thanksgiving week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm air is back and with it moisture as well!

MONDAY- Be sure to get outside for lunch and enjoy this warm day! Temps in the mid 70s. We likely will not see this again for a bit. A cold front is on the way tonight with rain expected between 5:00-9:00 pm. Brief downpours and rumbles of thunder should be expected.

TUESDAY- Tuesday is expected to be dry with cloud coverage clearing out from Monday’s rain. The cold front will damage our high temperature from Monday, bringing it down from the 70s to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY- Expect to start Wednesday with dry conditions, but as we approach the evening prepare for the rain. Another night of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

THANKSGIVING- Models at the beginning of the week were calling for rain all day! However, we are now sitting with a passing front with light showers through the AM hours. Conditions will likely clear up through out the day. The high temperature is going to be early in the morning in the low 60s. As the front passes expect the day to be cooler in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND- Expect a dry and beautiful weekend. The overnight cold air is coming back however. Overnight lows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to be close to below freezing.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

WCBI Intern

Luke Beitzel