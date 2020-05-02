Our warm and dry weather pattern will continue for the next few days as highs remain in the mid 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible Tuesday with better chances for rain Friday. Otherwise, we’ll stay relatively dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Warm and sunny weather will continue for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to filter in on Monday with an isolated sprinkle not out of the question, but most of us will remain dry. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A few afternoon and evening showers or storms are possible, but most of the day is looking dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s once again.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Sunny weather returns for the middle of the week, but temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: Another round of rain and storms is possible on Friday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: It appears that any rain will exit just in time for the weekend, leaving us mostly sunny and cooler for Saturday. Highs will be near 70.

