Warm temperatures and rain potential rising

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry for a few more days. Rain chances increase by the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy sky continues overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A partly to mostly cloudy sky will be expected for Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. There will be a very isolated chance for rain. Low temperatures overnight will be mild, in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Heavier clouds across the sky for the end of the week. Temperatures stay warm, in the lower 80s. There will be a slight increase to our rain potential, have the rain gear ready. Lows will be more low to middle 60s.