Warm temperatures continue with rain returning Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful day with sunny skies, but on the warmer side with highs in the middle 80s. Rain returns to the forecast this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-60s. South winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely with lows in the low-60s. South wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early becoming partly sunny later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An active weather week will remain in the forecast next week. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms daily Monday through Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Not everyone will receive rain each day, but most of us will receive rain at least a day or two. Total rainfall will generally amount to 0.5-1.5” across the region.