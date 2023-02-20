Warm temperatures with a chance for light rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures this week are climbing and heading towards the 80s! Every day this week, there is a light chance of seeing some rain. Some days will see heavier amounts of rain than others.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky is going to remain filled with clouds, as the night continues on. Temperatures tonight are going to be mild, dropping into the lower 60s. There is a chance of seeing a few PM showers across northern Mississippi tonight too.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will once again head towards the middle to upper 70s. There will be mostly cloudy coverage and a chance for showers throughout the day. Into the evening, some of the showers may turn into storms. The overnight low temperature will fall into the lower 60s again.

WEDNESDAY: The middle brings very warm temperatures and gusty winds. AM showers and storms will start off the middle of the week from overnight, with a mostly cloudy sky. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Gusty winds currently seem to be the main hazard for Wednesday’s showers and storms. Temperatures are heading into the lower 80s! Low temperatures will also become a little warmer, only falling into the middle 60s.