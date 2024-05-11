Warm temperatures with increasing clouds for Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a comfortable and mild end to our Saturday evening as clouds increase throughout the night. Clouds continue to build into the region for our Mother’s Day with the chance for a few isolated showers in the evening. Expect multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the next work week.

TONIGHT – It will be another warm and pleasant end to our Saturday evening! Mostly clear sky conditions will allow our temperatures to cool off quickly with overnight lows in the upper 50s! Clouds will start to build into the area through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

MOTHER’S DAY – We start off our Mother’s Day with partly cloudy conditions and some sunshine, so a beautiful start to our day! It’ll be another warm day with highs in the low 80s and a steady increase in clouds for the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible for tomorrow evening ahead of our next round of storms, so any outside plans for tomorrow may need to be brought indoors. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK – Expect a warm and rainy week ahead! We have multiple rounds of storms throughout the next work week with the first one developing overnight Sunday and into our Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are likely for the rest of our Monday and Tuesday, but luckily our Wednesday looks mostly dry. Clouds continue for Thursday with more storms likely to continue through the end of the week.