Warm Thursday ahead of rain Saturday and possible snow Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Beautiful weather continues to end the work week. Big changes arrive for the weekend, and snow is still possible Sunday.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with breezy westerly winds as a weak front passes through the region. This will actually help to boost afternoon highs into the low 60s for most.

FRIDAY: A good portion of the day should be mostly sunny, but clouds should move in quickly late in the day and thicken overnight. Highs will scale back slightly into the 50s, but it should still be a pleasant day.

SATURDAY: The day should start dry, but rain will overspread much of the area toward midday and the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s, and with the more energized air remaining well south, no severe weather is anticipated in our area.

SUNDAY: This is the most interesting aspect of the forecast by far. As the main area of surface low pressure shifts east, wrap-around moisture and colder air will produce a chance of snow showers across most of north Mississippi. Meaningful accumulation (more than a dusting) still looks unlikely for most at this point, except for far northern and northwestern Mississippi. However, an interesting aspect to the forecast is the center of the upper low should pass directly overhead; this can lead to a few surprises, so make sure to stay tuned for possible changes. Regardless, we don’t expect any widespread or significant travel disruption in northeast Mississippi at this time.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Whatever moisture is left on roads, bridges, and overpasses could freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s. Patchy black ice will be possible as a result, but it should not be a widespread threat.

NEXT WEEK: After a cold start with highs only in the 40s Monday, temperatures will quickly climb back into the low 60s by Wednesday. Showers are possible with the next system by mid-week.