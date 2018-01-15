Warm Today but Winter Arrives Tomorrow

TODAY: Enjoy sunshine and warmer temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr Day as highs climb into the low 50s across the region. It will feel like the nicest day in a while with light winds and lots of sun. A few may keep some clouds through the day which may keep temperatures in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Everything changes tonight as our next cold front pushes through. Temperatures will drop back into the low 20s and won’t really go anywhere into Tuesday. Behind the front, winds will also pick back up, leading to wind chills in the low teens once again. In addition, we will see some light snow across much of the area. The best chance of seeing more than an inch of snow will be north of the Natches Trace Parkway. Everyone else has the chance for up to 1 inch, but those chances diminish the further south and east you go. Here in the Golden Triangle area, I anticipate no more than a half inch for most, but someone may see a bit more. With temperatures remaining in the 20s for Tuesday, there is the possibility of some black ice on the roadways, so make sure to drive carefully until it melts.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty more arctic sunshine as we hover near 30 once again. Winds will remain out of the north around 10 mph, so it will feel cold and blustery once again. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Thursday will begin our gradual warm up as highs reach into the low 40s with abundant sunshine. Friday will see a few clouds but will be near 50 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Continued warming. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a good bit of sunshine. By Sunday afternoon, we may see more clouds build in ahead of our next front that will bring some showers and temperatures back into the 40s.