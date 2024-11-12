Warm Tuesday ahead of mid-week front, rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday’s weather stays pleasant ahead of widespread rain for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

TUESDAY: High pressure to the north keeps the sky mostly clear with a warm afternoon! Expect highs in the 70s area-wide.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase fairly quickly overnight, and a few showers could develop toward daybreak. Expect lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain should overspread the region much of the day, though there could be a few breaks at times. Expect locally heavy rain and even a few storms by afternoon & evening, but severe weather potential looks to be focused closer to I-20 and points south. Rain amounts of at least an inch are likely across most of the viewing area – much needed!

THURSDAY: Any showers will clear out early, leaving a mostly clear rest of the day with highs dropping back into the 60s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Some beautiful weather in store! Chilly nights and mild days lie ahead w/plenty of sunshine.