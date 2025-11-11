Warm-up on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a very chilly start to the week, our temperatures will climb to above average by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 20’s will lead to a warmer afternoon. We’ll see temperatures climb to the upper 50’s later today. It’ll be sunny throughout the day with breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue to see a warming trend throughout the area, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low-70’s. High pressure will continue to keep us dry with sunny skies.

THURSDAY: We’ll be back in the mid-70’s by Thursday afternoon – a much more comfortable end to the week compared to the start. The sun will stick around through Thursday as well.