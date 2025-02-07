Warm weather continues, unsettled pattern next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After the warmest day since early November, temperatures will remain above average into the weekend. Next week looks busy!

FRIDAY: Like previous days this week, we’re expecting a mostly cloudy sky with some degree of clearing by afternoon. Temperatures will be more split – cooler in the north and warmer in the south.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Some dense fog is possible closer to the coast.

SATURDAY: Very warm! Expect highs to soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s by afternoon as the sky clears a bit. The day will likely be similar to Thursday – dry with a noticeable SW breeze by afternoon.

SUNDAY: A shallow cold front will move in during the pre-dawn hours Sunday with some rain chance. The front will become more diffuse by afternoon, keeping a mostly cloudy sky and spotty showers in the forecast. Temperatures will come down to near 60 degrees, which is still technically above average.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be caught in between cold air to the northwest and warm, humid air immediately to the south. We expect several weather systems to impact the region with multiple rounds of rain and possible storms. Some of these storms could eventually turn severe, but uncertainty remains high as to which day may offer the better potential.