Warm Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures are sticking around as we head into the new work week. Rain chances will return mid-week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll have a slightly chilly night with low temperatures in the mid-40’s. Some passing clouds are possible, but we’ll remain dry overnight.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be a little cooler on Monday compared to the last couple of days, but afternoon high temperatures will still be above average in the mid-70’s. Clouds will build in, but no rain is expected to start the week.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to see partly cloudy conditions, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will soar to the low-80’s – be prepared for some warmer weather.