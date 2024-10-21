Warm week ahead with plenty of sunshine

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Last week, we were in the 60s in the afternoons, and now we are going to be in the 80s this week. Talk about weather whiplash! Sunny days ahead with no rain chance in sight.

TONIGHT: A chilly night will still be in store for Northeast Mississippi with overnight lows in the mid 40s across the region. The sky will be clear, and it’ll be chilly enough to wear that favorite sweatshirt if you want to spend time outdoors before the weekend is finished. The sky will also be clear for the Orionids Meteor Shower, which peaks on the night of Oct. 20th through Oct. 21st!

TOMORROW: Nothing but sunshine and warmth tomorrow. The mild start in the morning hours will be there, so you may want the kiddos to bring the light jacket to the bus stop. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to the low 80s with nothing but sun the rest of the day. By the night, temps will slowly drop off to the upper 40s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: The same pattern of warm afternoons coupled with chilly to mild mornings is here for the rest of the week. There is no rain chance in sight, which is something we will have to keep an eye on when it comes to worsening drought conditions across the region.