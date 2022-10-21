Warm weekend brings storm chances Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather stays warm and dry this weekend. Another cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing another round of showers & storms.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s – much warmer than previous nights!

WEEKEND: The weather stays mostly sunny both days with highs in the upper 70s. A noticeable breeze is expected Sunday, but the weather stays dry.

NEXT WEEK: Southerly winds continue Monday, bringing in warmer air and eventually more moisture. As a result, clouds will increase through the day ahead of the next front. Tuesday still brings a chance of showers and storms with the next front. The latest computer models have come in slightly more unstable, so there’s a small threat of a few storms reaching severe limits. We’ll fine tune this forecast over the weekend, so stay tuned! Since this is a Pacific front, temperatures won’t fall much behind Tuesday’s front…staying in the 70s Wed/Thu.