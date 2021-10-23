Warm weekend, much cooler next week

SUMMARY: a complex and tricky forecast is in store for us over the next week. After a warm and dry weekend, a weak front moves through Monday, bringing scattered showers and cooler air for Tuesday. Wednesday, it’s now looking like any severe weather threat will stay well to our south. We now are looking at much cooler temps with widespread rain for Wednesday. We’ll cool down even more later on in the week with scattered showers possible Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: A beautiful, sunny, and dry Saturday for us, with a high in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A much milder night for Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Skies should stay fairly clear.

SUNDAY: Much warmer for Sunday, with a high in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms will move in overnight Sunday night, but many of us look to stay dry until Monday. Warm and muggy, with a low in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY: Monday looks warm and muggy once again, but it should be our last day in the 80s for a while. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. A cold front moving through Monday afternoon will bring in much cooler and drier air for Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday, another, much stronger cold front will move through the area, with widespread rain and storms throughout the day. Highs will stay in the 60s. Rain begins to taper off for Thursday, but some scattered showers are possible. Highs remain cool in the 60s. Friday looks to be the coolest day next week, with cloudy skies, showers, and a high in the 50s.

