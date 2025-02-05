Warm with a rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions for the next several days will resemble Spring. Temperatures will be warm, humidity will be up, and there will be a daily chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Humid and cloudy tonight. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A stalling cold front will lock conditions in place. High temps will be in the middle 70s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the afternoon. Lows maintain in the lower 60s.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: The sky will be variably cloudy Thursday – Saturday, with highs well into the 70s. It still looks like Saturday may be warmest day before big changes arrive Sunday. After Sunday, a wacky weather pattern may set up with lots of changes/weather systems the week of Valentine’s!