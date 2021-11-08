Warmer afternoons in store this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will remain above normal for most of this week until a cold front arrives Thursday.

MONDAY: After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely and reach near 70 degrees later in the day with full sun.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start is expected, but highs will reach the low 70s with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and staying mild with highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: A strong cold front is expected to move through the region in the afternoon hours. Showers and embedded storms are possible, but the good news is no severe weather is expected.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: The sky will gradually clear up Friday as a colder airmass returns. Highs will be in the middle 60s but then fall into the 30s to start Saturday morning. Despite sunshine, highs will struggle into the upper 50s Saturday and into the middle 60s by Sunday.