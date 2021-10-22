Warmer air returns for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A pleasant Friday is in store, but warmer air will return just in time for the weekend.

FRIDAY: After a rather warm and humid Thursday, today looks mostly sunny and NICE with highs in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts chilly in the upper 40s, but the rest of the weekend looks increasingly warm with highs near 80 degrees Saturday and in the lower to middle 80s Sunday.

MONDAY: A strong front could bring at least isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures could drop somewhat behind Monday’s front, but the extent to which that occurs remains uncertain. Regardless, the weather stays dry and pleasant.

WEDNESDAY: An even stronger system looks to move through the Deep South and could bring heavy rain and strong storms to parts of the region. Stay tuned as this forecast is fine tuned through the weekend.