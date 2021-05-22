Warm and Dry for the Next Several Days

SUMMARY: High pressure continues to dominate over the Deep South for the weekend into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will linger in the low 90s with rising humidity levels by the early work week. Next chance for isolated/spot showers looks to be Wednesday into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Some clouds will remain over the area but comfortable conditions with lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the ESE around 3 MPH.

SUNDAY: Another warm day expected with highs in the lower 90s. A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day with overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining warm in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Humidity levels will be on the increase with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: High temperatures continue to stay in the lower 90s with a chance for some spotty showers for the end of the workweek into the weekend. Clouds will dominate for most of Saturday.