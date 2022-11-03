Warmer end to week, rain likely by Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average through Friday. A weekend front brings widespread rain Saturday.

THURSDAY: Nearly full sun is in store today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: The day starts sunny, but clouds will gradually fill in through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a stronger breeze as well, with SE winds up to 20 mph at times. Afternoon highs should reach around 80 degrees. A few sneaky showers are possible Friday evening late, but the day and much of the night should be dry.

WEEKEND: Expect rain to spread in from the west during the morning hours of Saturday. The rain is likely to be heavy, and there could be a few rumbles in the mix as well. Like last system, the main storm energy will be pinched off to the south, and we are not expecting any severe weather issues at this time. However, locally heavy rain could yield rain totals of up to an inch, which is needed in the increasing drought in north MS. Saturday’s front will stall/wash out, leaving moisture around for Sunday. Scattered showers remain possible Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures rebound back to the lower 80s with decreasing clouds through Tuesday.