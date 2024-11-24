Warmer temperatures in store for our Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another clear and chilly end to our Saturday with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s. We’ll see a warm up in temperatures for our Sunday with mostly clear sky conditions to close out our weekend. The warmer temperatures will stick around for early next week with rain chances by mid-week.

TONIGHT – We’re staying calm, clear, and chilly for the rest of our Saturday night! Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

TOMORROW – After a chilly start for our Sunday morning, things will quickly warm up clear sky conditions and lots of sunshine! High temperatures will be climbing into the upper 60s for Sunday afternoon! Things remain clear and dry for our Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK – The warmer temperatures will continue into the start of our next work week with highs possibly into the middle 70s by Monday. Rain chances will move in by mid-week with possible thunderstorms for Thanksgiving.