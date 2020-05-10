Temperatures will remain below average for the next couple of days before we quickly return to the mid 80s by the middle and end of the week. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the chance of widespread rain remains low.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Temperatures falling to the mid 40s by sunrise.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We’ll start off the week partly cloudy on Monday, but a few more clouds will build in for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday and back into the mid 70s for Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance for some isolated afternoon showers. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Aside from a stray shower, most of us will stay dry with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Clouds will linger for the end of the week and into the weekend, but there will still be some peeks of sunshine. A few showers or perhaps an isolated storm are possible Friday and through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

