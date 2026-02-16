Warmer Temperatures On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had a soggy weekend, but things are drying up as we head into this week. Our temperatures will begin to increase as well, with highs in the upper-70’s expected towards the end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Other than a couple of light sprinkles, we should be mostly dry overnight. Cloud cover will hold overnight, though, with temperatures dropping into the mid-40’s. Winds will be gusty out of the north, with gusts up to 20mph possible at times.

MONDAY: Cloud cover will gradually fade through the day, with partly sunny conditions expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60’s during the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to stay dry through Tuesday, but cloud cover will build back in. Temperatures will slightly increase, with highs expected to be in the lower-70’s.