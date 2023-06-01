Warmer temperatures on the way!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is starting to feel a lot more like summertime here in Mississippi! Temperatures are quickly beginning to warm up into the 90s and we will continue to see pop up showers throughout this week.

TODAY – It will be another hot and humid day outside with a slight chance of showers just after lunchtime today. Skies remain partly sunny with a high near 87 for your Thursday. There is a 20% chance of rain for later today, but there is also a slight breeze moving out of the east at 5-10mph to help with the heat.

TONIGHT – It will be another calm and mild night. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s with an overnight low of 67. Skies remain mostly cloudy for the majority of the night with partial clearing early in the morning.

TOMORROW – There is lots of sunshine in store to start off your Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90!

NEXT WEEK – Temperatures continue to rise into the low 90s for the start of early next week, but we also continue to see a slight chance for rain.