Warmer Tuesday ahead of dry cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will climb nicely into the 60s Tuesday before a cold front knocks us back into the 50s for mid-week.

TUESDAY: With plenty of sun and a south to west wind, highs will top out in the middle 60s by afternoon. A dry cold front will slide through this evening, but any rain chances will remain east of the WCBI coverage area across north Alabama & Georgia.

WED – FRI: Some wrap-around clouds could linger Wednesday for some, but most will see sunshine through mid-week w/seasonal temps. We’ll trend warmer Friday with highs sneaking back into the 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts dry, but clouds will increase by afternoon and rain looks to move in by evening. Rain will continue at times into Sunday as clouds persist. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to set up along the Gulf Coast, but areas of steady rain certainly appear likely up this way through Sunday night.