Warmer week ahead with storm chances Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay generally above average this week. Storm chances return Wednesday afternoon & evening.

MONDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs well into the 60s, similar to Sunday!

TUESDAY: Clouds increase through the day with highs staying in the 60s. Spotty afternoon showers are possible as moisture begins increasing as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds stick around ahead of increased storm chances in the afternoon & evening hours. Before storms arrive, highs should reach the lower 70s with stronger southerly winds. Some storms may become severe in the afternoon and evening hours with damaging winds and a tornado threat. Stay tuned for further updates regarding specifics!

END OF WEEK: A mix of sun and clouds is on tap Thursday as we wait on the actual cold frontal passage early Friday morning. Highs stay in the upper 60s Thursday before dropping into the 50s Friday. Spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: Another sunny weekend looks to be in store with cold mornings! Highs will hold in the 50s Saturday before reaching back to near 60 degrees Sunday.