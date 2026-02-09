Warmer Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are entering into a warmer and wet pattern this week, with highs in the 70’s for much of the week and many opportunities for rain.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to build overnight, and a few of us may see a very light shower. However, most of the rain will stay west of I-55. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40’s overnight.

MONDAY: A light shower will be possible in the morning hours and again during the evening. We should be dry during the middle portions of the day, though. Cloud cover will persist throughout the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the low-70’s.

TUESDAY: Heavy cloud cover will stick around into Tuesday, along with the isolated chance of some showers during the evening. Temperatures will once again climb into the low-70’s during the afternoon hours.