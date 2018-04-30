Warming back up, late-week cold front

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet with lows mainly in the low 50s. Southeasterly winds become light between 2 and 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds are likely in addition to a small chance of afternoon showers. Rain chances are going to remain low at 20%. Look for afternoon highs in the lower 80s with southerly winds between 10 and 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions continue. Daytime highs warm into the mid and upper 80s while overnight lows stay in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Highs remain in the 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and/or storms with a weak cold front approaching our area.

SATURDAY: Showers and perhaps a storm or two are possible. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

SUNDAY: Rain chances lower to 20% or less. Highs moderate back into the lower 80s.

