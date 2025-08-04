Warming back up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Due to heavy clouds and a wedge of cooler air, temperatures started our week much cooler than expected. It won’t last long.

MONDAY NIGHT: Today’s clouds will try to clear some but not much. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Comfortable, possibly a tease of Fall.

TUESDAY: Warmth returns. After highs will be back in the middle 80s. There will still be plenty of clouds, with the motion of a Low pressure system moves NW and continuing to wrap moisture into the Deep South. There is going to be a very isolated chance for any afternoon showers. Lows fall into the lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Back on the rise. Temperatures push back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky and isolated rain chance. Lows stick to the lower 70s.