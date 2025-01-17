Warming shelter still remains open in the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Organizers for a warming shelter in Columbus want the public to know they are still open for those who need them.

A partnership of community agencies came together in Columbus to open the warming shelter for area homeless and for those who may have inadequate heating in their homes.

Genesis Church on 23rd Street North in Columbus is keeping its doors open while the temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days.

The church’s pastor said the community has come together to make this work.

“Temperatures have dropped tremendously and so the Emergency management agency led by Cindy Lawrence brought together a group of people, and we were trying to figure out how could we get these people out of the cold and into a warm place, and so they started as these people and then as we started talking to them, we realized these are people that we know, and they’ve kind of formed a lightweight community here,” said Darren Leach, Pastor of Genesis Church.

Genesis Church is located at 1820 23rd Street North. They are looking for volunteers to help with the warming shelter.

