Warming Shelter Will Be Opened This Weekend As Cold Temps Set In

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It may not seem like it now, but it’s about to get cold in North Mississippi.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.

Those conditions are now prompting organizations in Columbus to team up to ensure those in the homeless community have a warm place to go.

The City of Columbus, Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, Community Outreach and the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition are partnering together to open up a warming shelter this weekend.

“We’re going to open tomorrow (Saturday) night at 5 P.M. and we will be open as long as the weather is 32 degrees and below,” said Glenda Richardson, Community Outreach Director.

“I’ve had people who’ve already told me that they have no place to go to get out of the weather,” said Reverend Sandra DePriest, with the GTR Homeless Coalition. “We’ve had people sleeping in cars, and Walmart, and McDonald’s, that sort of thing, so we want to see if we can provide them with a warm and comfortable place to sleep for these cold snaps.”

DePriest said it’s disheartening for her to know some people won’t have a warm place to lay their heads in these frigid temperatures.

“It breaks my heart, it really breaks my heart and we want to do something,” DePriest expressed.

That’s why she felt compelled to help open this shelter.

DePriest said it can accommodate around 40 people.

“By all means what we want to do is show kindness and compassion for those who may be in the situation where they need a warm place to sleep,” said DePriest.

Those who stay will also receive a free meal.

“It’s strictly for the people who will stay in the shelter, who are homeless, or don’t have heat at their homes, that’s what the meals will be for, dinner at night and breakfast in the morning,” said Ann Sparkman, incoming president of Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen.

Homelessness is an issue many cities face, including the Friendly City.

“People are homeless at different times and for different reasons,” Richardson explained. “One day we may have 20 people, the next day we may have one, so it’s just different times for them.”

Organizers believe opening the shelter is a kind gesture showing those in need, that people really care about helping them find somewhere to stay.

“It takes the whole community to come together to rectify this problem and we just hope our citizens will appreciate what we’re doing,” said Richardson.

The warming shelter will be in the Scout Hut building, right next to the Farmers Market.

It’ll be open from Saturday evening until Tuesday night.

Richardson said they’re still in need of donations and volunteers.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Richardson at 662-364-1850 or DePriest at 662-574-1972.