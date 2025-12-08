Warming through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll have a cool start to the week before we eventually warm up to the 60’s once again. Rain chances are very slim for most of the week.

MONDAY: Temperatures are going to be steady throughout the day, remaining in the mid-40’s. High temperature near 47 this afternoon. It’ll be breezy at times, with a NNW wind between 5-10 mph. Gloomy, cloudy conditions will persist through the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog will develop overnight and there is also the potential for some frost to form across the area, especially along and north of HWY 82. Temperatures will drop into the lower-30’s overnight.

TUESDAY: After a chilly morning, temperatures will climb into the mid-50’s on Tuesday afternoon. The sunshine will be out for most of the day; it’ll be a much more pleasant day than Monday.