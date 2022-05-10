Warming trend continues through Thursday; storms possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Our warming trend continues with highs in the upper-80s today, then rain becomes possible again this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low-90s. Heat index values between 93-97°. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, but most of the region will remain dry. We’ll close out the week with highs in the mid-80s on Friday and a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances increase Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.