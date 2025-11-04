Warming Trend Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will continue to see our temperatures increase as we head throughout the week. Rain chances will hold off until the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Dry weather will stick around through Tuesday, and our afternoon temperatures will increase to the low-70’s. Some patchy fog is possible this morning. Overall, today will be a really nice fall-like day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Similar to Tuesday, except we’ll warm up slightly more. High temperatures will be in the mid-70’s on both days. We’ll stay dry through the middle of the week.

END OF WEEK: Rain chances return on Friday and will be possible through early Sunday morning. As of now, light scattered showers and storms are expected during the day Friday, with a transition to light rain by Saturday. We are still a little far away to be able to give exact timing, but we will continue to update as we get closer to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s to end the week.