Warming trend for Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another chilly couple of mornings will give way to spring-time warmth for the Easter weekend.

THURSDAY: With incoming high pressure, highs will reach the upper 60s in the afternoon w/full sun – perfection!

THURSDAY NIGHT: As that high settles in nearby, another clear & calm night means temperatures dropping into the 30s with patchy frost.

FRIDAY: Expect more sunshine w/highs sneaking into the 70s.

WEEKEND: The warming trend continues! Highs each day will push 80 degrees with no rain expected.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, increasingly humid air will continue flowing into the Deep South. We’ll stay mostly dry Monday, but a stronger front Tuesday could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s still too early to tell if storms would be severe, but it’s something we’re watching over the next few days.

