Warming trend this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nights will still be chilly, but expect warmer days throughout the week.

MONDAY: An increase in cloud cover is expected relative to the clear few days of late. Highs will reach the low 50s as a dry front passes through the region.

MONDAY NIGHT: It still gets cold tonight with lows in the 20s, but this will be the last significantly cold night this week.

TUESDAY: A warming trend begins! With plenty of sun, highs will reach the upper 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Without any significant fronts, temperatures will continue climbing each day. Afternoon highs will easily reach the 60s with plenty of sun. Nights will be cool but not as cold – expect lows to stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

WEEKEND: A strong front should move through sometime late Saturday, ushering in much colder air. Highs will stay in the 60s with increased cloud cover Saturday, but sunshine and the CHILL return Sunday. Highs will likely hold in the 40s.