Warming Trend Throughout the Week Followed by Big Shift in Temperatures

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Skies remain clear over the weekend followed by dry conditions throughout

the rest of the week until Thursday. Temperatures slowly climb into the low 70s before dropping down

back into the 50s late in the week. A passing front on Thursday will bring the lone chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Similar conditions expected from Saturday with temperatures topping out closer to the low

60s. No rain chance is expected, and cloud cover will continue to decrease. Skies will be mostly sunny.