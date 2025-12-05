Warming up before cooling down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a chilly week, our temperatures will steadily warm as we go through the weekend. Another cool-down is on the way for next week, though.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers in the morning will lead to a mostly dry afternoon, with heavy cloud cover persisting for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper-40’s – you’ll want to hold onto the jacket again today.

SATURDAY: Rain chances on Saturday are very slim, but a very light shower will be possible. Our temperatures will climb into the lower-50’s, making for a slightly warmer day compared to Friday.

SUNDAY: Temperatures on Sunday will be much warmer, with most of our area expected to reach the upper-50’s. Our southern counties could even reach 60 degrees. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday.