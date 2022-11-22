Warming up, but with a chance for rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to keep climbing, as the last full week of November continues on. Rain chances increase for the last half of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy sky will continue in and through this evening. Overnight low temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30s again.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will make their way into the middle 60s. Sky conditions will slowly transition from partly to mostly cloudy through the day and into the night. There is a 0% chance of rain for your Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: There is a low pressure system that will be working its way into the Deep South from the West Thursday morning. Temperatures for Thanksgiving will be in the upper 60s, but with a 70% chance of seeing rain showers and storms. The rain will move in during the afternoon hours and will stick around. If you heading to the Egg Bowl for Ole Miss and MSU, be prepped with plenty of rain gear and maybe some towels for the car. Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain continues from the system on Thursday. High temperatures will stay mild in the middle 60s. Sky conditions will be overcast, as the rain continues falling. Low temperatures into the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Looks like the rain will even continue into the beginning of the weekend. Saturday has a 50% chance of seeing the rain showers and storms, with overcast clouds. By Sunday, rain and clouds will clear. This will leave Sunday with partly cloudy sky conditions. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to middle 60s and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 40s.