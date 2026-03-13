Warming Up Headed To The Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Winds will move in from the south bringing warmer temperatures into the area headed into this weekend. Storms return back to the picture Sunday night.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine once again to cap off the work week, but with the added benefit of warmer temperatures! Yesterday we only reached 61, but for today expect high temperatures to reach 70. A great day for outdoor activities!



FRIDAY NIGHT: Another calm night with mainly clear skies. Lows will drop down to the low 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to rapidly warm back up for Saturday as highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and stay with mostly sunny conditions. Cloud cover builds in Sunday out ahead of a cold front that will look to bring a line of storms to the area Sunday night through early Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has already put the majority of the area in a (2/5) Slight Risk for severe storms, with the main concern being damaging winds.